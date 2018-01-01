New York Mets

Mets 360
Blank

Monday catch-all thread (7/23/18)

by: Other Mets 360 1m

Bobby Wahl is an interesting flier for the Mets to take. It’s hard to characterize a 26-year-old reliever as some kind of top prospect — and I won’t — but Wahl throws in the upper 90s, has an effec…

Tweets