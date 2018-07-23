New York Mets

New York Post
Justin_dunn_3

Pitching prospect’s Mets future appears closer than ever

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 1m

With every phone call the Mets field with a rotation-desperate hopeful trade partner, Justin Dunn gets closer to relevance. And to home. The team’s No. 4 prospect, according to MLB.com, is making

Tweets