New York Mets

Mets Merized

Cespedes Will Visit a Foot Specialist and Dr. Altchek This Week

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 9m

According to Matt Ehalt of the Record, Mets' outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will visit a foot specialist as well as Dr. David Altchek this week as he considers surgery on the calcification in his heel

Tweets