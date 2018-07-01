New York Mets

Mets Merized
Andres-gimenez-560x443

Mets Minors Peak Performers: Gimenez Earns Promotion to Bingo

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 10s

Las Vegas - Peter Alonso, 1BAge: 23Week Stats: .261/.357/.739, 3B, 3 HR, 8 RBISeason Stats: .275/.402/.547, 16 2B, 3B, 24 HR, 83 RBIWith Dominic Smith being sent down to Las Vegas, Alon

Tweets