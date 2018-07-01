New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jacob-degrom-2-560x376

Mets In Lose-Lose Situation With Jacob DeGrom

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 39s

On Saturday, the Mets traded their closer Jeurys Familia to the Oakland A's for two prospects and $1 million in international bonus pool money.William Toffey, 23, was ranked the No. 17 prospec

Tweets