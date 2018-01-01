New York Mets
Report: Tim Tebow Will Have Surgery to Repair Hand Injury; Likely out for Season
by: Timothy Rapp — Bleacher Report 6m
Tim Tebow 's baseball season is likely over. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tebow "broke the hamate bone in his right hand swinging the bat this weekend." He is scheduled for surgery Tuesday and is likely out for the season, per Schefter...
