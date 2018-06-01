New York Mets

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Padres, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman

Monday, July 23, 2018 • 7:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, Queens, N.Y.RHP Jacob deGrom (5-4, 1.68) vs. LHP Eric Lauer (5-6, 4.87)SNY • WOR 710 AM • 104.3 WAXQ-FM HD 2 • ESPN 1050Hop

