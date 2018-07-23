New York Mets
How adults can get hand, foot and mouth disease
by: Marisa Dellatto — New York Post 3m
Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard has been placed on the disabled list with hand, foot and mouth disease. The virus, which usually affects children under the age of 5, has infected the 25-year-old
Yes, it's a strange feeling …This is heartbreaking for me. I know there are those who will feel differently but the demise of the newspaper make… https://t.co/0L7kb151jCBeat Writer / Columnist
José Reyes is 0-for-2 with a weak popup and a weak groundout to the right side. But he basically starts everyday wi… https://t.co/oeff8roFj7Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
Brandon Nimmo is 1-for-2 today but is hitting just .164 over his last 22 games. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Mets should've gone through process of aggressively marketing/evaluating offers for Jacob deGrom, but at this stage… https://t.co/EYmCkDkKNnBeat Writer / Columnist
Amed Rosario sprint speeds... Bunt hit in the 3rd: 30.0 ft/sec Stealing 2nd: 29.3 ft/sec Scoring on Flores single:… https://t.co/svvEtVNrFoBeat Writer / Columnist
