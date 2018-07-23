New York Mets

USA Today
9c8d611234044852b8b257f3bd2a2795

Cespedes has MRI and is examined by foot specialist

by: @usatoday USA Today 1m

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes had an MRI and was examined by a specialist in an effort to determine whether he needs surgery on both feet that would sideline him for 8-to-10 months

Tweets