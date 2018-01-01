New York Mets
Report: Mets' Bautista, Mesoraco drawing trade interest
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 7m
The last-place New York Mets are reportedly receiving interest in a pair of rental players, as teams are making contact regarding outfielder Jose Bautista and catcher Devin Mesoraco, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.The 37-year-old Bautista...
Yoenis Cespedes visited a foot specialist this afternoon. Mickey Callaway says the Mets are still waiting to hear back on a diagnosis.Beat Writer / Columnist
As I always say, the night is young for the #Mets.Taking longer than usual for Callway to arrive for his presser. What calamity befalls the Mets today?Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
Mickey Callaway addresses the media live. #Mets https://t.co/WwFY9G4AXFOfficial Team Account
After allowing 2 ER in 8 IP tonight, Jacob deGrom's ERA sits at 1.71. He is 5-5 on the year.TV / Radio Network
RT @WheresKernan: Since the early 80s AMBS has battled the NY Daily News except for his sojourn to San Diego, it is sad day when thei… https://t.co/B4mwVZTh9yBeat Writer / Columnist
