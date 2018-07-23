New York Mets

USA Today
DeGrom falls to 5-5 despite best ERA as Padres beat Mets 3-2

by: USA Today

Jacob deGrom's winless streak reached five games as the major league ERA leader was hurt by a pair of errors behind him, and the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 3-2 in a matchup of teams with the worst records in the National League

