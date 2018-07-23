New York Mets

Mets continue to indicate they won't trade Jacob deGrom, who takes loss against Padres

by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey North Jersey 1m

The Mets are not expected to trade Jacob deGrom, who threw eight innings of three-run ball in a 3-2 loss to the Padres on Monday night.

