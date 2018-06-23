New York Mets

Mets' offense withers in 3-2 loss to Padres

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 13m

Jacob deGrom allowed two earned runs and struck out 10 in eight innings, but the Mets offense was stifled in a 3-2 loss to the Padres Monday night at Citi Field.

