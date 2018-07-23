New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-1004400284

Jacob DeGrom Falls To 5-5 As Padres Top Mets

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 4m

DeGrom (5-5), whose ERA rose from 1.68 to 1.71, allowed three runs — two earned — and five hits in eight innings, striking out 10 and walking two.

Tweets