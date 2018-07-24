New York Mets

The New York Times
24metsprint-facebookjumbo

Padres 3, Mets 2: Jacob deGrom, With the Best E.R.A. in Majors, Falls to 5-5

by: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS NY Times 24s

The Mets starter simply cannot catch a break in a truly dominant season. He has not picked up a victory in any of his last five starts.

