New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Two new potential trade pieces coming into play for Mets
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 6m
Two in-season arrivals are among the players the Mets have received recent trade interest in, according to an industry source. Jose Bautista and Devin Mesoraco, who are both free agents after this
Tweets
-
Trade Chatter: Braves, Eovaldi, Indians, Mets, Harvey, Moose https://t.co/CyrT2Oj7lmBlogger / Podcaster
-
The back page: Gary Sanchez sure gave his detractors a lot of ammo Monday night https://t.co/1XvMWbT0dJBlogger / Podcaster
-
Another deGrom gem wasted in Queens. https://t.co/59hr0HRcT3Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ReviewFix: Special thanks to @EliteSportsNY for having me on Puck Talk to discuss my book, The Minds Behind the Games: Intervi… https://t.co/J8ffTvjjTrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MarcCarig: In pro sports, culture flows from the owner’s box. The Mets are no exception. My column on the lingering disconnect… https://t.co/cj2L8szHKIBlogger / Podcaster
-
The night of Monday, July 23, 2018, on an unassuming night in Tampa: when Gary Sanchez officially became "too cool… https://t.co/vPKqTBclEBBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets