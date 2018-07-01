New York Mets

MMN Recap: Kay Stays Hot for St. Lucie, Regnault Knocks in Five

by: Sam Lebowitz

Clearwater 3 (50-48), St. Lucie 0 (38-58) Box ScoreLHP Anthony Kay (2-2, 1.42 ERA): 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 KRHP Trey Cobb (3-1, 7.94 ERA): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 KLHP Seth Da

