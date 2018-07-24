New York Mets

Rising Apple
952551502

Mets: Yoenis Cepedes went from GOAT to goat in less than three years

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 9m

It took less than three years for New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes to go from the GOAT to a goat. The lifespan of an MLB trade for a veteran player do...

Tweets