Mets Merized
Mets Minors Recap: Kay Excelling in St. Lucie

by: Sam Lebowitz Mets Merized Online 3m

Clearwater 3 (50-48), St. Lucie 0 (38-58) Box ScoreLHP Anthony Kay (2-2, 1.42 ERA): 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 KRHP Trey Cobb (3-1, 7.94 ERA): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 KLHP Seth Da

