New York Mets

Newsday
Image

With Jeurys gone, rest of Mets bullpen will re-Familia-rize themselves with leverage situations | Newsday

by: Owen O’Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com Updated July 24, 2018 9:00 AM Newsday 7m

A life of uncertainty is nearly second nature for a reliever in the major leagues.After the Mets traded away Jeurys Familia, the team’s primary closer the past four seasons when healthy, to Oakland fo

Tweets