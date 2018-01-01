New York Mets
Mets promoting Jeff McNeil, who has been one of minors' best hitters this season
The Mets are calling up Triple-A Las Vegas infielder/outfielder Jeff McNeil, with the idea that he'll initially play third base.
Fun Fact: Prospect Jeff McNeil is older than Wilmer Flores.Blogger / Podcaster
Couple of @JeffMcNeil805 photos from the Studios archives ...Beat Writer / Columnist
At long last, Jeff McNeil will make his big league debut: https://t.co/0pyte4qwdvBeat Writer / Columnist
Sanchez, Boone, Severino, Reyes, Cespedes all on the docket today. Plus -- a plea today to the #Mets. Time to hear… https://t.co/RAc3wMgaTOTV / Radio Personality
The only thing I am fairly certain of with McNeil in the majors is Keith is gonna love his swing.Blogger / Podcaster
