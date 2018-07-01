New York Mets
Mets to Promote Infielder Jeff McNeil
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 7m
Originally reported by Rich MacLoed of Baseball Prospectus and then confirmed by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are promoting infielder Jeff McNeil from Triple-A Las Vegas.McNeil,
Tweets
Fun Fact: Prospect Jeff McNeil is older than Wilmer Flores.Blogger / Podcaster
Couple of @JeffMcNeil805 photos from the Studios archives ...Beat Writer / Columnist
At long last, Jeff McNeil will make his big league debut: https://t.co/0pyte4qwdvBeat Writer / Columnist
Sanchez, Boone, Severino, Reyes, Cespedes all on the docket today. Plus -- a plea today to the #Mets. Time to hear… https://t.co/RAc3wMgaTOTV / Radio Personality
The only thing I am fairly certain of with McNeil in the majors is Keith is gonna love his swing.Blogger / Podcaster
