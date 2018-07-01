New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jeff-mcneil-e1531999740749-560x354

Mets to Promote Infielder Jeff McNeil

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 7m

Originally reported by Rich MacLoed of Baseball Prospectus and then confirmed by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are promoting infielder Jeff McNeil from Triple-A Las Vegas.McNeil,

Tweets