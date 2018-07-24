New York Mets
Report: New York Mets Promoting Jeff McNeil To Major Leagues
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m
After waiting for nearly six years in the minor leagues, New York Mets’ prospect Jeff McNeil is poised to make his major league debut. The Mets are planning on recalling the 26 year old McNei…
Fun Fact: Prospect Jeff McNeil is older than Wilmer Flores.Blogger / Podcaster
Couple of @JeffMcNeil805 photos from the Studios archives ...Beat Writer / Columnist
At long last, Jeff McNeil will make his big league debut: https://t.co/0pyte4qwdvBeat Writer / Columnist
Sanchez, Boone, Severino, Reyes, Cespedes all on the docket today. Plus -- a plea today to the #Mets. Time to hear… https://t.co/RAc3wMgaTOTV / Radio Personality
The only thing I am fairly certain of with McNeil in the majors is Keith is gonna love his swing.Blogger / Podcaster
Too many WWE women recently have been left out of the spotlight https://t.co/EZI7bN41RTBlogger / Podcaster
