New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Phillip Evans Also Being Recalled, Cespedes to DL Likely
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 1m
The Mets on Tuesday will promote infielder Jeff McNeil, who has been one of their best hitters in the minor leagues.However, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com tweets that they are recalling utility ma
Tweets
-
Fun Fact: Prospect Jeff McNeil is older than Wilmer Flores.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Couple of @JeffMcNeil805 photos from the Studios archives ...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
At long last, Jeff McNeil will make his big league debut: https://t.co/0pyte4qwdvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Sanchez, Boone, Severino, Reyes, Cespedes all on the docket today. Plus -- a plea today to the #Mets. Time to hear… https://t.co/RAc3wMgaTOTV / Radio Personality
-
The only thing I am fairly certain of with McNeil in the majors is Keith is gonna love his swing.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Too many WWE women recently have been left out of the spotlight https://t.co/EZI7bN41RTBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets