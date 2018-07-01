New York Mets

Fox Sports
Pi-mlb-padres-manuel-margot-072418.vresize.1200.630.high.30

Padres seek second straight win in series with Mets

by: foxsports Fox Sports 39s

Zack Wheeler (3-6, 4.44 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Padres rookie left-hander Eric Lauer (5-6, 4.87) in a battle between the worst teams in the National League.

Tweets