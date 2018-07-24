New York Mets
Mets calling up hot-hitting McNeil from Vegas
The Mets hope that breakout prospect Jeff McNeil can provide a spark, as they will call up the infielder ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Padres at Citi Field. McNeil, 26, leaves Triple-A Las Vegas riding a seven-game hitting streak, going 12-for
Hey y’all, I’ll be on Orange & Blue Thing on Thursday talking all things #Mets with Darren and Tim. Make sure you c…Back on Long Island this Thursday at 6pm EDT. @LifeOfaReilly co-hosting in studio, and @PSLToFlushing jumping on th… https://t.co/lotmP5PVJdMinors
