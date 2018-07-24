New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Mets calling up hot-hitting McNeil from Vegas

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

The Mets hope that breakout prospect Jeff McNeil can provide a spark, as they will call up the infielder ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Padres at Citi Field. McNeil, 26, leaves Triple-A Las Vegas riding a seven-game hitting streak, going 12-for

