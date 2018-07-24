New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-07-23-at-1.00.43-pm

Hypocrite blogger buys black on black Mets cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

So…I bought this. I know, right?  What the hell is wrong with me?  Haven’t I made fun of this exact cap in the past?  (Yes.) Sometimes I need to look a little less 15 and I thought I could lay low with this one.  Royal Blue doesn’t go with everything, ya.

Tweets