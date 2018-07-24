New York Mets

Here’s a Brooklyn Jefes jersey on an actual human

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 41s

Nice.  Cyclones always crush.  Hey Brooklyn, any luck on my Bagels jersey? These @BKLYNJefes uni’s are ? Don’t miss out on the Brooklyn Jefes Series! #somosjefes @MiLB https://t.co/HdcSFKWS2i pic.twitter.com/z2qS7s7hs5 — Brooklyn Cyclones (@BKCyclones)...

