New York Mets

Mets Merized
All-time-mets-center-field-carlos-beltran

Déjà vu: Cespedes Situation Similar to Beltran’s In 2009

by: Breanna Susa Mets Merized Online 2m

The year was 2009 and Carlos Beltran’s knee was limiting ability to play consistently. Jeff and Fred Wilpon did not want Beltran to get knee surgery. They wanted him to play through it as they f

Tweets