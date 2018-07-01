New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Déjà vu: Cespedes Situation Similar to Beltran’s In 2009
by: Breanna Susa — Mets Merized Online 2m
The year was 2009 and Carlos Beltran’s knee was limiting ability to play consistently. Jeff and Fred Wilpon did not want Beltran to get knee surgery. They wanted him to play through it as they f
Tweets
-
RT @MrMetNFLPROZACH: @Metstradamus That would be a terrible deal anyway and prob something the Yankees would offerBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yoenis Cespedes injury update: Mets OF headed for DL; leaning toward season-ending surgery https://t.co/shZTayHEzUBlogger / Podcaster
-
If you are unhappy with how the Mets are doing lately, I suggest you email them. Best if you are a season ticket ho… https://t.co/rnNFTzGI9fBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Cespedes Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery https://t.co/SwQ2CRyfVH #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MelanieHammer: Even if you don't like to eat or try new foods--hard for me to imagine such a person--or consider what those foods… https://t.co/Og5D366CgoTV / Radio Personality
-
“Its like us making a trade."If Ces has double heel surgery soon as I expect we can get all those quotes for a year “When Ces comes back ...”Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets