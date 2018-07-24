New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10981607

7/24/18 Game Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

Last night’s game was nothing new for the New York Mets (40-57), who wasted another brilliant outing from Jacob deGrom. deGrom went eight innings and allowed only three runs (two earned), but…

Tweets