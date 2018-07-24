New York Mets
Yoenis Cespedes headed to disabled list
NEW YORK -- Yoenis Cespedes, who has played in less than half of the Mets' games since signing a four-year, $110 million contract after the 2016 season, will reportedly go on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday as he copes with a chronic heel problem...
