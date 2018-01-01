New York Mets
Open thread: Mets vs. Padres, 7/24/18
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 11m
Zack Wheeler gets the start as the Mets attempt to beat the Padres.
Tweets
Eric Lauer comes up 27 outs shy of a perfect game as he walks Amed Rosario.Beat Writer / Columnist
Rosario draws a walk.Blogger / Podcaster
I'll miss Wheeler when/if he's traded. He's finally tapping into his potential since early on this season. He can be a steal for a contenderBlogger / Podcaster
Zack Wheeler is on pace for a 99-pitch perfect game with nine strikeouts.Beat Writer / Columnist
Quick inning for Zack!Blogger / Podcaster
We're underway at @CitiField.Official Team Account
