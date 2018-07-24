New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Yoenis Cespedes placed on disabled list

by: N/A MLB: Mets 10m

NEW YORK -- Yoenis Cespedes, who has played in less than half of the Mets' games since signing a four-year, $110 million contract after the 2016 season, is about to miss another chunk of the season. The Mets on Tuesday placed Cespedes on the disabled...

Tweets