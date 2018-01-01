New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets place Yoenis Cespedes on DL while waiting on second opinion from doctors
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 10m
The Mets placed Yoenis Cespedes on the DL and are awaiting the results of a second opinion on his heels from doctors before determining next steps.
Tweets
-
Rosario draws a walk.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I'll miss Wheeler when/if he's traded. He's finally tapping into his potential since early on this season. He can be a steal for a contenderBlogger / Podcaster
-
Zack Wheeler is on pace for a 99-pitch perfect game with nine strikeouts.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Quick inning for Zack!Blogger / Podcaster
-
We're underway at @CitiField.Official Team Account
-
Yo is back on the DL. https://t.co/KaC3yUjCu0Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets