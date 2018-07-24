New York Mets

Mets place Yoenis Cespedes on DL while they await second opinion on heel surgery | Newsday

July 24, 2018

The Mets placed Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday while they await a second opinion from doctors on possible heel surgery.Cespedes has been dealing with calcification in his heels

