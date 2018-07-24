New York Mets

USA Today
Cespedes back on DL as Mets weigh decision on foot surgery

by: @usatoday USA Today 9m

Yoenis Cespedes is back on the disabled list, and the New York Mets are still deciding whether the oft-injured slugger needs surgery on both feet that would require an eight-to-10-month recovery

