New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-802217358

Mets Place Ailing Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes On DL Following MRI

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 32s

The New York Mets are still deciding whether the oft-injured slugger needs surgery on both feet that would require an eight-to-10-month recovery.

Tweets