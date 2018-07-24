New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mesoraco's bat, wits lead Wheeler and Mets past Padres 6-3 (Jul 24, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 35s

NEW YORK (AP) Devin Mesoraco hit an early three-run double and made a heads-up play on defense that helped Zack Wheeler and the New York Mets defeat the San Diego Padres 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Tweets