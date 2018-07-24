New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-07-24-at-3.33.44-pm

Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen calls a Conforto Mets HR

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

GKR were having a great night, discussing the lack of hustle in the modern game, and then killing the dopey replay situation. Then this happened… pic.twitter.com/AIbu3RTnLU — Nicholas Ramos (@NickyR1283) July 25, 2018 You know the deal. Same old lazy to..

Tweets