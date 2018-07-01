New York Mets

Mets 360
Yay-we-won

Gut reaction: Mets 6, Padres 3 – 7/24/18

by: Matt Netter Mets 360 3m

In a possible audition for his next team, Zack Wheeler delivered a solid performance on the mound, holding the Padres to just two runs on four hits over seven innings. He also delivered a double at…

Tweets