New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-06-22-at-3.24.24-pm-1

ICYMI Mets wanted you to know they called up Jeff McNeil

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Hey you probably know by now, but if my friends the Mets are kind enough to send me a press release, I will post it.  Pssst Mets, include an image. FLUSHING, N.Y., July 24, 2018 – The New York Mets today announced that they have selected the contracts of.

Tweets