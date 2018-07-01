New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
After finally getting the call to the majors, Jeff McNeil gets his first MLB hit
by: Daniel Yanofsky — Double G Sports 4m
McNeil was hitting 342/.411/.617 with 19 home runs, 71 RBIs and 36 walks in the minors this season
Tweets
-
Stitches suffers a tough loss: Here's his Wednesday selection https://t.co/kgYAPitZ1rBlogger / Podcaster
-
When does Casper Wells get to pitch?It's the 16th inning. Vince Velasquez is now pitching.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Feinsand: Executive from another club said he’s “not in love with” any of the players the Yankees are sending to the Orioles,… https://t.co/ZSq7EgpdbpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
One #Rangers great not about to say Henrik Lundqvist is past his prime https://t.co/IzOx4i0QXNBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @katelinthicum: Last year, Mexican journalist Rúben Pat published a story linking a police chief to a drug cartel. He had to enroll… https://t.co/tGhkiXxqa4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It's a simple reason why Ed Davis chose the #Nets https://t.co/OExrwgGfGzBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets