New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Padres showing interest in Noah Syndergaard
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 9m
The San Diego Padres are looking to bolster their pitching rotation for the future and have checked in on some aces. In addition to showing interest in Tampa Bay's Chris Archer, the Padres have reportedly shown trade interest in New York Mets ace Noah...
Tweets
-
Stitches suffers a tough loss: Here's his Wednesday selection https://t.co/kgYAPitZ1rBlogger / Podcaster
-
When does Casper Wells get to pitch?It's the 16th inning. Vince Velasquez is now pitching.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Feinsand: Executive from another club said he’s “not in love with” any of the players the Yankees are sending to the Orioles,… https://t.co/ZSq7EgpdbpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
One #Rangers great not about to say Henrik Lundqvist is past his prime https://t.co/IzOx4i0QXNBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @katelinthicum: Last year, Mexican journalist Rúben Pat published a story linking a police chief to a drug cartel. He had to enroll… https://t.co/tGhkiXxqa4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It's a simple reason why Ed Davis chose the #Nets https://t.co/OExrwgGfGzBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets