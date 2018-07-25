New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets-umbrella

Will the Mets Padres game be rained out?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

No! There’s even a break in the rain for around noon, then chance of thunderstorms after 1.  It may be a miserable afternoon but they will play. Also factor in that the Padres don’t come back to Queens this season, and that they will start trying to get..

Tweets