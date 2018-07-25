New York Mets
New York Mets welcome in the Jeff McNeil era with overdue promotion
by: Michael Carballeira — Fansided: Rising Apple 5m
Hot-hitting minor leaguer Jeff McNeil was finally called up to the New York Mets on Tuesday. Let's see what the kid can do. This week, the New York Mets ca...
