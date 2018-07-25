New York Mets
Yoenis Cespedes news conference Wednesday morning | Newsday
by: Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com Updated July 25, 2018 10:11 AM — Newsday 6m
Yoenis Cespedes and John Ricco, one of the Mets’ three acting general managers, will hold a news conference Wednesday morning at Citi Field.Cespedes went back to the disabled list Tuesday without givi
Yoenis Cespedes will be out a minimum of 8-10 months.TV / Radio Network
Like I always say Only the Mets. Yo was hoping to have surgery after careerBeat Writer / Columnist
BREAKING: #Mets Yoenis Cespedes to undergo two heel surgeries, out approximately 8-10 months https://t.co/0I8RNx2iV0Blogger / Podcaster
BREAKING: @mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes to have season-ending heel surgery https://t.co/I9o6j9RMXI @Ackert_NYDNNewspaper / Magazine
BREAKING: Yoenis Cespedes to undergo surgery on heels, expected to miss eight to 10 months. https://t.co/QFz3IyYRd4… https://t.co/MFCdcCPL8yTV / Radio Network
What’s the Policy’s OPS?John Ricco says “we have an insurance policy,” regarding recouping some of Cespedes’ salary.Beat Writer / Columnist
