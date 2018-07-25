New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Yoenis Cespedes news conference Wednesday morning | Newsday

by: Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com Updated July 25, 2018 10:11 AM Newsday 6m

Yoenis Cespedes and John Ricco, one of the Mets’ three acting general managers, will hold a news conference Wednesday morning at Citi Field.Cespedes went back to the disabled list Tuesday without givi

Tweets