New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Rumors: Jose Bautista, Devin Mesoraco receiving some nibbles
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 4m
According to the latest New York Mets rumors, there is some light trade interest in Jose Bautista and Devin Mesoraco. The Jeurys Familia deal with the Oakl...
Tweets
-
Yoenis Cespedes will be out a minimum of 8-10 months.TV / Radio Network
-
Like I always say Only the Mets. Yo was hoping to have surgery after careerBeat Writer / Columnist
-
BREAKING: #Mets Yoenis Cespedes to undergo two heel surgeries, out approximately 8-10 months https://t.co/0I8RNx2iV0Blogger / Podcaster
-
BREAKING: @mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes to have season-ending heel surgery https://t.co/I9o6j9RMXI @Ackert_NYDNNewspaper / Magazine
-
BREAKING: Yoenis Cespedes to undergo surgery on heels, expected to miss eight to 10 months. https://t.co/QFz3IyYRd4… https://t.co/MFCdcCPL8yTV / Radio Network
-
What’s the Policy’s OPS?John Ricco says “we have an insurance policy,” regarding recouping some of Cespedes’ salary.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets