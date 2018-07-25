New York Mets

Rising Apple
1002941604

Mets Rumors: Jose Bautista, Devin Mesoraco receiving some nibbles

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 4m

According to the latest New York Mets rumors, there is some light trade interest in Jose Bautista and Devin Mesoraco. The Jeurys Familia deal with the Oakl...

Tweets