New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Red Sox Acquire Nate Eovaldi From Rays
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 7m
Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports that the Boston Red Sox have acquired right-hander Nathan Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor-league left-hander Jalen Beeks.Eovaldi, 28
Tweets
-
RT @ernestdove: Wuilmer Becerra is coming out of the game :(Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ernestdove: Oh man Becerra might have hurt himself diving for a ball for @stluciemets believe hes pointing to his hamstring.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ernestdove: Annnnnnnnnd an error by the second baseman ends David Peterson day here top 6. @stluciemets now down 1-2.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Today's game will start at 12:45 p.m.Official Team Account
-
First pitch is now scheduled for 12:45 pm ET.TV / Radio Network
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets