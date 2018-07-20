New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yoenis Cespedes will have surgery on heels, ending his Mets season
by: @usatoday — USA Today 4m
This season keeps going from bad to worse for the New York Mets, who announced Wednesday that outfielder Yoenis Cespedes would undergo season-ending surgery on his heels.
Tweets
-
"You get to the point where it doesn't make any sense. Surgery is the only way to resolve this issue." The Mets ar… https://t.co/po9HuSItI7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ernestdove: Wuilmer Becerra is coming out of the game :(Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ernestdove: Oh man Becerra might have hurt himself diving for a ball for @stluciemets believe hes pointing to his hamstring.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ernestdove: Annnnnnnnnd an error by the second baseman ends David Peterson day here top 6. @stluciemets now down 1-2.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Today's game will start at 12:45 p.m.Official Team Account
-
First pitch is now scheduled for 12:45 pm ET.TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets