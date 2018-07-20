New York Mets

USA Today
636677065861215946-072018-metsyanks-0121

Yoenis Cespedes will have surgery on heels, ending his Mets season

by: @usatoday USA Today 4m

This season keeps going from bad to worse for the New York Mets, who announced Wednesday that outfielder Yoenis Cespedes would undergo season-ending surgery on his heels.

Tweets