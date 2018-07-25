New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes to have surgery on both heels
by: @usatoday — USA Today 4m
Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will have surgery on both feet to relieve chronic pain in his heels and is likely to need eight to months to recover
Tweets
-
RT @ernestdove: Wuilmer Becerra is coming out of the game :(Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ernestdove: Oh man Becerra might have hurt himself diving for a ball for @stluciemets believe hes pointing to his hamstring.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ernestdove: Annnnnnnnnd an error by the second baseman ends David Peterson day here top 6. @stluciemets now down 1-2.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Today's game will start at 12:45 p.m.Official Team Account
-
First pitch is now scheduled for 12:45 pm ET.TV / Radio Network
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets