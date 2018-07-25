New York Mets

USA Today
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes to have surgery on both heels

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will have surgery on both feet to relieve chronic pain in his heels and is likely to need eight to months to recover

